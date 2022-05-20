Dynamos Mourn Top Fan

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing on of Cleo Chandamale.

A very passionate and determined fan, Cleo Chandamale stood up to be counted when anything Dembare was involved.

No words can atone the departure of this brave stalwart but we look to the heavens for comfort acknowledging that it is a journey one has to take some day.

May Her Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Funeral details and the way forward will be communicated in due course .- Mambara Chapter

