MDC T Stalwarts Fume Over Removal Of Larney Maho

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- MDC-T officials in Bulawayo Province are not happy with the removal of Larney Maho who was nominated as the MDC Alliance public relations person in Parliament.

Senior party member Alex Gumede told Southern Eye that Maho’s removal and the imposition of another candidate by some top officials were unprocedural.

Said Gumede:

Party president Douglas Mwonzora sent an envoy to Bulawayo to deal with the matter.

However, the team was told lies and misled. The top leadership should learn to respect the electorate and supporters.

If they ignore this issue we will demonstrate until they resolve the matter.

We are currently writing a petition and we are going to hand it over to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, the MDC Alliance and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...