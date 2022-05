Zivhu Wails Over Deepening Economic Crisis

Tinashe Sambiri|Unpredictable politician Killer Zivhu has castigated Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and RBZ Governor John Panonetsa Mangudya for experimenting with the economy.

Zivhu has also conceded Zimbabweans are suffering due to escalating economic problems.

“Kkkkkkkkk ndaseka zvangu, Mangudya na Mthuli , zvikomana izvi zvinoumba mombe dze mavhu, isati yaoma yotobhunyiwa, zvotanga kuumba imwe , next week munopiwa rimwe bhuru kana mhou, zvikomana izvi zvakawana mukana wokutamba nesu kunge mombe dze mavhu Nyika yose chokwadi.

Kana Zimbabwe iri motherland…

Pliz tell me our fatherland ndimboendawo kwamudhara coz kwa momz haaaa ndakuvara,” Zivhu wrote on Twitter.

