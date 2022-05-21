Chamisa Salutes Resilient Karenyi-Kore
21 May 2022
By- CCC President, Nelson Chamisa, has sent birthday wishes to his party vice President Lynnette Karenyi-Kore.
In his birth day wish massage, Chamisa said Karenyi-Kore was a humble and resilient leader.
Posted Chamisa on his Twitter handle Saturday:
SHE IS ORGANIC & GROUNDED.Connects easily with the base. She is evidence of humble leadership. An epitome and personification of consistency & industry.A pillar of support. Help me to wish our Change Champion
a happy birthday.May God grant her abundant blessings!