Munetsi Extends Reims Deal

Marshall Munetsi has signed a contract extension with French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims until 2026.

The Zimbabwean midfielder’s contract was set to expire in 2024 after joining the club from Orlando Pirates in 2019.

Reims confirmed the news in a statement on Friday, saying: “A few weeks away from celebrating his 26th birthday, Marshall Munetsi, midfielder with a Red and White heart since the summer of 2019, is extending his adventure for two more years. He will be with Stade de Reims until 2026!”

The statement further states that the midfielder’s contract renewal is part of the club’s future plans.

Munetsi impressed in his first two seasons at the club and has recorded brilliant stats in the current campaign after hitting five goals from midfield this season in 23 appearances.

His other contract extension with Reims happened a year after his arrival when he signed a new four-year deal.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

