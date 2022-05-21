Reshuffle Cabinet Or Face Humiliating Defeat, Mutodi Warns Mnangagwa

Outspoken Goromonzi West MP, Energy Mutodi (ZANU PF), has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reshuffle his Cabinet as a matter of urgency to avoid a humiliating defeat in the 2023 elections.

Mutodi is not convinced that some cabinet members have what it takes to help Mnangagwa solve the country’s economic challenges.

Said Mutodi:

ZANU PF will not be able to retain power with its current cabinet. President ED Mnangagwa is being called upon to take immediate and effective action to extricate the party from a humiliating defeat.

Mutodi is a former Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Mnangagwa fired Mutodi on 20 May 2020 after a series of public clashes with the late then Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo.

Mutodi had publicly criticised the then Tanzanian President John Magufuli’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the East African country, prompting Moyo to publicly criticise him.

Mutodi, however, did not accept Moyo’s public censure and accused the former military general of behaving like a prime minister.

He recently criticised Finance Minister Ncube in the National Assembly, asking why it took him such a long time to realise that buying and selling foreign currency has become the primary business in the country.

Mutodi also asked Ncube why Zimbabwe continued to use bond notes when he (Mthuli) has previously stated that “bad money drives out good money” before he became a Cabinet Minister.

