Three Children Electrocuted

ZESA’s alleged negligence has been blamed for the electrocution of three children by collapsed electricity cables on Tuesday in Ingwizi village.

The three learners from Kweneng Primary School in Mangwe, Matabeleland South, were electrocuted when they came in contact with collapsed electricity cables while coming from school.

The three learners (aged 8, 9, and 10) whose sexes have not yet been established, are receiving treatment at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

According to villagers who spoke to CITE, the cables are said to have been down since 2020 following the collapse of supporting poles.

The villagers said despite making numerous reports to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) about the matter, nothing has been done to date.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Matabeleland South Province, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident. She said:

The incident occurred on 17 May 2022 between 1300 to 1400 hours.

They (children) were coming from Kweneng Primary School on their way home.

So along the way, they were electrocuted by two ZESA overhead cables that connect Ingwizi centre and Kweneng Primary School, which had fallen down.

The case was reported to ZRP Mphoengs and the victims were ferried to Brunapeg Hospital where they were later transferred to UBH and their condition is said to be serious.

One of the Ingwizi villagers told CITE that the cables have been lying down for more than two years now. He said:

In fact, this line from Gwanda to Ingwizi is a problem and these ZESA people do not want to help us.

These people are very negligent. Even here in Bulu, we have a line from Patse turn-off to Mphoengs, poles are also down.

We are sick and tired of these ZESA people. We have an electricity connection but it is as good as a useless white elephant.

Once power lines fall, they come and dismantle to terminate the line and stay for a very long time without fixing the fault.

CITE reported that ZESA public relations officer, Prisca Utete requested that questions be sent to her via WhatsApp, which was done, only for her to say, “Noted.”- CITE

