ZINARA Announces New Toll Fees For Local Currency

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced new Toll Fees that will come into effect on the 23rd of May 2022.

Toll Fees Review-Effective 23 May 2022

In terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021, toll fees which are pegged in foreign currency are payable in ZWL at the prevailing foreign currency auction rate.

Pursuant to that, we would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from Monday 23 May 2022, the following toll fees will apply:

CLASS USD Current Toll Fees (ZWL) New Toll Fees (ZWL) Motorcycles Exempted Light motor vehicles 2 300 520 Minibuses 3 450 780 Buses 4 600 1 040 Heavy Vehicles 5 750 1 300 Haulage trucks 10 1500 2 600 Residential discount per term 40 6000 10 400

Toll fees in foreign currency remain unchanged

