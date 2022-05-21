ZINARA Announces New Toll Fees For Local Currency
21 May 2022
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced new Toll Fees that will come into effect on the 23rd of May 2022.
Toll Fees Review-Effective 23 May 2022
In terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021, toll fees which are pegged in foreign currency are payable in ZWL at the prevailing foreign currency auction rate.
Pursuant to that, we would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from Monday 23 May 2022, the following toll fees will apply:
|CLASS
|USD
|Current Toll Fees (ZWL)
|New Toll Fees (ZWL)
|Motorcycles
|Exempted
|Light motor vehicles
|2
|300
|520
|Minibuses
|3
|450
|780
|Buses
|4
|600
|1 040
|Heavy Vehicles
|5
|750
|1 300
|Haulage trucks
|10
|1500
|2 600
|Residential discount per term
|40
|6000
|10 400
Toll fees in foreign currency remain unchanged