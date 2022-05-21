Featured National
ZINARA Announces New Toll Fees For Local Currency
21 May 2022
Spread the love

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced new Toll Fees that will come into effect on the 23rd of May 2022.

Toll Fees Review-Effective 23 May 2022

In terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021, toll fees which are pegged in foreign currency are payable in ZWL at the prevailing foreign currency auction rate.

Pursuant to that, we would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from Monday 23 May 2022, the following toll fees will apply:

CLASSUSDCurrent Toll Fees (ZWL)New Toll Fees (ZWL)
MotorcyclesExempted  
Light motor vehicles2300520
Minibuses3450780
Buses46001 040
Heavy Vehicles57501 300
Haulage trucks1015002 600
Residential discount per term40600010 400

Toll fees in foreign currency remain unchanged