Coltart Opens Up On Demotion Rumour

By- CCC Treasurer General David Coltart has clarified his relationship with the party President, Nelson Chamisa.

Coltart posted on social media during the weekend:

Just to be clear, I am not being sidelined. Hon Chamisa and I are in regular, constructive contact & continue to work extremely well together. There are certain processes which we need to go through to make sure the party is properly organised. Everything in its right time.

