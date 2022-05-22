Women Beamoan Harsh Political Environment

By A Correspondent| Female politicians, activists and ordinary women in Zimbabwe have bemoaned the harassment and insults they face in society.

Former Zimbabwe Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe said the political toxic environment was hindering more women to participate in politics.

“I have been called a bitch. They once composed a song saying I was a whore. It’s difficult to be a political leader in Zimbabwe,” she decried.

Khupe said her former late boss, Morgan Tsvangirai overlooked her to succeed as the leader of the MDC because she was a woman.

“It was a slap on my face. It showed that he was not ready for me to take over because I was a woman,” she said.

Linda Masarira, the President of the opposition party, Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD), echoed the same sentiments.

“It’s difficult to be a woman in politics. You are called names by ordinary people and abused by the state. I have been jailed several times for my activism,” Masarira said.

Zanu PF led led government has over the years has abused state security forces or the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officers to assault, rape, abduct and even kill opposition MDC supporters.

However, the government has been denying it alleging there is a third force involved.

Harare West Member of Parliament, Joanna Mamombe, youth leader Cecilia Chimbiri, MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, MDC Alliance youth campaigner Nestai Marova, Maureen Kademaunga who is the MDC Alliance national executive member, Eunice Venge a supporter are among thousands of women victims who have suffered as a result of their political association in Zimbabwe.

While there are witnesses who saw some of these women being abducted, the state has charged them with faking their abductions.

Popular female comedian Gonyeti, real name Samantha Kureya, has also in the past fallen prey to the machinations of the dreaded CIO after being abducted for her political satire.

