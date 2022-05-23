AFCON Participation Not A Priority- Government

Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) chairman Gerald Mlotshwa says Zimbabwe’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2023 qualifiers is not a priority, all but pouring cold water on the possibility of the Warriors taking part.

The sports regulatory body suspended the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa executive last year for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds, a decision which led to Zimbabwe being suspended by Fifa for ‘third party interference.’

Despite the suspension, Caf put the Warriors in the group stages draw for the Afcon 2023 qualifiers on condition that the Fifa suspension be lifted at least two weeks before match day one.

Mlotshwa, who has to lift the SRC’s suspension first before Fifa is approached, said the qualifiers are not a priority.

“Let me be brutally clear about this, Afcon qualifiers are not a priority or a decision for the SRC right now. It’s as simple as that,” Mlotshwa told The Standard

There were reports last week suggesting that the SRC had approached the Court of Arbitration (CAS) for Sport seeking the reverse the Fifa ban, but Mlotshwa rubbished them, saying its not true.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

