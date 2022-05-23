Aston Villa Sign Nakamba Cover

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Boubacar Kamara from Olympique Marseille on a free transfer.

The French youth international, whose deal at Marseille expire at the end of the season, was the subject of extensive interest from several European clubs including Atletico Madrid who had been leading the chase to snap up the defensive midfielder.

Steven Gerrard, however, managed to persuade the 22-year-old to move to the Villa Park. He comes in as Marvelous Nakamba’s cover in the defensive midfield.

The Villans have, at times, fell short in the central midfield with Douglas Luiz being called in as a cover in Nakamba’s absence.

Meanwhile, Kamara becomes Villa’s second signing of the summer transfer window after they agreed a deal with Barcelona to make Philippe Coutinho’s move permanent.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

