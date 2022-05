Chamisa To End Economic Woes

By-Opposition CCC President Nelson Chamisa has that he was ready to end Unemployment.

Chamisa pledged recently during his party’s political meeting in Gweru.

CCC posted Chamisa’s message:

/ Unemployment, a broken economy and a lack of opportunities have made life in Zimbabwe extremely difficult for the ordinary person. Zanu PF has failed to lead a great and rich nation. It is time to vote to change our fortunes. #RegisterToVoteZW

