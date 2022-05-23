ZUPCO Buses Collide In Chinhoyi, 7 Confirmed Dead

Two ZUPCO buses were involved in a road traffic collision between Banket and Chinhoyi this Monday, killing seven people and seriously injuring 32.

Police have confirmed the tragic incident.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred today (23/05/22) at 0745 hours along the 101 km peg Harare-Chirundu Road between Banket and Chinhoyi near Dondo River Bridge where seven people died after two ZUPCO buses collided head-on.

“The 1st ZUPCO bus tried to overtake a haulage truck on its way to Banket whilst the other ZUPCO bus was proceeding in the opposite direction. Both drivers died on the spot and were trapped under the buses while five passengers died and were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for post-mortem. 32 passengers sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the same hospital,” said police.

