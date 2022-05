Zambia Name AFCON Squad

Spread the love

Zambia national team coach Aljosa Asanovic has named his final 25-member squad for the back-to-back 2023 Afcon Qualifiers against Ivory Coast and Comoros Islands.

The selection includes a blend of local and foreign players.

Brighton midfielder and skipper Enock Mwepu, Leicester City forward Patson Daka and Scotland based Fashion Sakala are all part of the foreign-based contingent in the squad.

Chipolopolo will be away to Ivory Coast on June 3 before hosting Comoros four days later in a Group H fixture at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Here is the final Zambia squad:

Goalkeepers

Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune-RSA), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Cyril Chibwe (Unattached)

Defenders

Frankie Musonda (Raith Rovers-Scotland), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), Miguel Chaiwa (Athletico), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United)

Midfielders

Roderick Kabwe (Sekhukhune-RSA), Enock Mwepu (Brighton-England), Emmanuel Banda (Djurgardens-Sweden), Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Rally Bwalya (Simba SC-Tanzania), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens-Denmark), Kelvin Kampamba, Spencer Sautu, (both Zesco United), Lameck Banda (Maccabi Petah Tikva-Israel), Edward Chilufya (Midtjylland-Denmark)

Strikers

Fashion Sakala (Rangers-Scotland), Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Ricky Banda (Red Arrows), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA Patson Daka (Leicester City-England)- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...