Biti Wins Land-Mark ConCourt Case

By- Human rights lawyer and CCC Vice president Tendai Biti has won a high profile Constitutional Court case.

In the case the ConCourt agreed with Biti and held that the age of sexual consent is 18.

Posted Tendai Biti Law firm:

The constitutional court has just handed down a judgment in a case argued by our principal

holding that the age of sexual consent is 18 not 16.Provisions of the law that held that the age of consent is 16 have been struck down. More details to follow.

