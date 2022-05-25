Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Action Resumes

The Castle Lager Premiership will resume this weekend after it was suspended for a week.

The suspension followed after a series of violent scenes marred recent league matches.

The PSL took the measure when the match between Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium two weeks ago was abandoned before the fulltime whistle due to crowd trouble.

The games will resume in Matchday 16 with five ties lined up on Saturday and action rounds up on the following day.

Viewers can watch the matches on ZTN Prime (DStv Zimbabwe channel 294).- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

