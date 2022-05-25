CCC, Zanu PF Youths In Peaceful Soccer Tournament
25 May 2022
By- Youths from the Nelson Chamisa led CCC today held a friendly soccer tournament to celebrate Africa Day.
CCC youth leader Cicilia Chimbiri posted o her social media platforms announcing that the match held in Harare and attended by several other political parties was peaceful.
Posted Chimbiri:
Today The CCC youths joined ZanuPF , MDC-T, Lead , Feez , NCA in the Africa Day Youth Sports for Peace organised by 4HZimbabwe. We are in the finals for soccer as CCC & Zanu-Pf battle it out for the final . It’s refreshing & peaceful.