AFM Pastor Booted Out

By A Correspondent- The High Court has ordered an AFM of Zimbabwe pastor to vacate premises belonging to AFM in Zimbabwe which he has been occupying in defiance of a court judgment.

Pastor Albert Chabvuta of the Cossam Chiangwa-led church has been refusing to leave the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe, Tynwald South Assembly, in defiance of a Supreme Court ruling.

The order was made in favour of AFM in Zimbabwe, led by Reverend Amon Madawo, in May 2021.

H Metro that Pastor Chabvuta clashed with church members, on a number of occasions, forcing some to meet for prayers outside the church premises.

He also denied them access to the church truck, offices and a PA system.

Last week, Pastor Chabvuta skipped court and a default judgment was issued against him. Reads the judgment:

The respondent is hereby evicted from Stand number 5625 Stortford Road, Harare. The respondent is hereby interdicted from engaging in his religious activities, or any activities, at Stand number 5625 Stortford Road, Tynwald Plots, Harare. The respondent pays holding over damages to the applicant in the sum of US$200 per month from the date of service of the application to the date of vacation from the property. The respondent shall pay costs of suit.

The Supreme Court of Zimbabwe last year upheld the ruling given by the High Court in the AFM church leadership crisis case.

Squabbles in AFM in Zimbabwe started after an attempt by the Aspher Madziyire group (now led by Madawo) to amend the church constitution. The other side led by Chiangwa resisted resulting in a leadership crisis which was eventually settled in the courts.

Despite the loss in court and declaration that they were now AFM of Zimbabwe, some of Chiangwa’s pastors clung to AFM in Zimbabwe’s properties resulting in chaos at some assemblies.-HMetro

