Bad Leadership Cause Of Zim Political Crisis- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has paid tribute to veterans of the liberation struggle in Africa.

President Chamisa challenged Africans to maintain the legacy of departed nationalists.

“The legacy of Our founding fathers and the liberation generation in Africa is at risk without the effort of Africa’s young and new generation of leaders.

Africa will be saved by two things; leadership and entrepreneurship.

Happy Africa day great continent! Mayibuye iAfrica,” President Chamisa said in a statement.

On the crisis in the country, President Chamisa said:

“Missed opportunities and neglected advantages is the cost of bad leadership. We must fix it! A New Great Zimbabwe is loading.”

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba also said:

“Blessed Tuesday!!

Our task is to build a modern political party whose objective is to attain political power, govern differently and transform the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans. Together.”

