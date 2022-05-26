Gvt Effects Pre-shipment Verification Of Conformity For Used Vehicles

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce has appointed EAA Company Limited (EAA) as an inspection company for a Pre-shipment Verification of Conformity (PVoC) program for the roadworthiness of used vehicles coming to Zimbabwe

The majority of vehicles imported into Zimbabwe are from Japan, the UK, Singapore, UAE and other Global origins.

The verification program is in effect from the 1st of June 2022 with fees for inspection varying depending on the origin of the vehicle. The fee is on top of duty.

• Japan = USD$140

• Singapore = USD$140

• UAE = USD$140

• UK = USD$200

• South Africa = USD$140

EAA, a Company of Japanese origin with a core business of pre-shipment inspection of motor vehicles says all used vehicles arriving in Zimbabwe will require an EAA certificate of conformity (COC) to comply with import regulations on arrival at the Zimbabwe border (unless shipping documentation verifies the vehicle was shipped prior to the inspection commencement date of 1st of June 2022).

EAA adds that pre-shipment inspections will commence in the following countries from the 1st of June 2022:

i). Japan, ii). The United Kingdom, iii). Singapore, iv). South Africa and v). United Arab Emirates.

• The vehicle (or used vehicle spare parts) must pass the mandated roadworthiness inspection.

• There is a 10 year age restriction applied for used vehicle imports into Zimbabwe (passenger cars and light commercials under 5 ton). Commercial vehicles 5 ton plus have no age restriction.

• Right-hand drive vehicles can be imported.

• Not to be considered a mechanical inspection.

• Should the pre-shipment inspection not be completed prior to the vehicle export, MIC will impose a penalty of 15% of the CIF value of the vehicle, in addition to the full cost of an inspection in Zimbabwe.

• Vehicles detected with odometer tampering will be rejected and cannot be imported into Zimbabwe.

1. Please send an “EAA Application form for (Zimbabwe Only)” to us by Email or Fax

2. Please ensure to attach a copy of the Export Certificate of your vehicle. (Please note that the inspection cannot be conducted when there is no Export Certificate).

3. EAA will issue an invoice and email or fax it to you by return.

4. EAA will confirm the inspection place, the vehicle details, and the date of inspection booking via telephone or fax, once payment is confirmed.

5. After the inspection is completed and the vehicle is passed, EAA will send the inspection certificate to the Exporter. You may also confirm inspection details at the following E-Cert URL by the input of your vehicle chassis number.

