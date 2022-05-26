PYCD Press Statement On The Commemoration of Africa Day 2022

Platform for Youth and Community Development Trust (PYCD) joins the African Continent to celebrate the birth and essence of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) now identified as African Union (AU). The day is celebrated annually since 1963 with the objective of completing the unfinished business of Independence at the socio-political and economic level. The day remains a symbol of Africa’s resilience and victory from decades of pillage and plunder driven by a cruel system of miseducation and misinformation sponsored by colonialism.

The commemorations in 2022 are being held under the theme: Strengthening resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent, which is befitting for Agenda 2063: The Africa we want. The theme of this year allows the continent to reflect on the efforts being made by many African states to support the Agro-food systems, health and social protection systems for acceleration of human, social and economic capital development. African Union is hinged on the principles of African renaissance, Pan Africanism, Cultural identity and shared values. In line with this, the theme is therefore a confirmation that agriculture remains the back bone of most African economies, who must now invest in technology and the creativity of the young men and young women in order to be self-sufficient.

Platform for Youth and Community Development has always honoured Africa Day because it helps to highlight the important role being done by the institution to defend the rich heritage of the African people that is found in culture and language.PYCD is defined by the philosophy of Ubuntu which defends the role of culture in the promotion of peace, unity and good governance. As an organisation PYCD acknowledges the historical value of African icons like Kwame Nkurumah,Julius Mwalimu Nyerere,Nelson Rorihlahla Mandela and Robert Gabriel Mugabe just to mention a few. These men and women have helped to shape

the consciousness of what has defined the identity of Africa. These heroes and heroines have given the continent strength for resistance and resilience against colonialism.PYCD will use the day to advocate for peace and unity. It is no longer time to celebrate the use of brute force , armoury and nuclear but the power of diplomacy and engagement, Africa must rise up and refuse to be abused in supporting wars that are selfish and promoted by greed and pride. Instead, Africa should take this opportunity to show leadership that puts order in the world. As part of the commemorations, PYCD will showcase the resilience of farmers and in particular women in Agriculture, who are toiling every day to feed their families and the nation. Through the grassroots presence of the organisation, PYCD will prove that Africa is rich and will be richer if there is a deliberate effort to repeal colonial laws that govern the use and ownership of land by natives.PYCD is concerned that in most of the African countries, communal land is not ring fenced therefore under the control of foreign investors who are serving the interests of the former colonial masters. Without control of the land, food security will remain a pie in the air.

In our commemoration of the day, PYCD will be working closely with the recently licenced community radio initiative, Vemuganga FM to host a discussion in the morning at the PYCD Centre before getting into the communities to record voices of the villagers about the day. There are activities lined up in 25 wards of Chipinge district, where young women and young men are celebrating the values of African culture (Ndau) that exudes love, kindness, empathy and spirituality.PYCD is implementing a number of projects in Manicaland Province that promotes progressive African culture grounded on community-consciousness as defended by African philosophers like Abraham Mbiti. Through his famous statement

I am, because we are, Abraham Mbiti believes that the African identity should be protected within the framework of modernism and the changing world

