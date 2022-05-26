Stampede As Wizard Falls On Rooftop

By A Correspondent- A n_ked wizard reportedly fell onto a Magwegwe rooftop on Monday, prompting a stampede in a bid to witness the bizarre spectacle in Bulawayo.

Residents told Southern Eye that they woke up on Monday morning to perform their daily routines, only to see a n_aked man in the suburb who claimed to have fallen from a winnowing basket during a witchcraft mission.

Witnesses posted on social media pictures and videos of the man who said he was from Binga, but failed to explain how he found himself in Magwegwe.

“He was n_aked and his body was painted all over with a substance which looked like ashes,” a Magwegwe resident who identified herself as NakaBhowasi said.

“We were shocked to find the n_aked wizard near Greens Supermarket. The man told us that he was from Binga, adding that he fell on top of the house while on a witchcraft mission. He said he was travelling with friends.”

