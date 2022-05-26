Stop Raping Constitutional Principles, Mnangagwa Warned

Tinashe Sambiri| Parliamentarians have accused the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa of commiting terrorism against citizens via the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill.

Analysts say Mr Mnangagwa wants to gag pressure groups as he fears criticism before and during the coming polls.

In a statement on Wednesday, CCC accused the Harare regime of “terror against citizens.”



Members of Parliament have rubbished the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment (PVOs) Bill describing it as an act of terrorism against citizens.

The MPs believe the Bill, currently at the Second Reading Stage in the National Assembly, will stifle operations of non-governmental organisation that have been assisting vulnerable communities.

Other critics of the Bill have also dismissed it as unconstitutional and a piece of legislation aimed at abolishing civil society organisations and their operations in Zimbabwe.

NGOs have said about 18 000 jobs will be lost if the Bill sailed through Parliament as it sought to give govt too much power to regulate & silence them against speaking out on corruption & human rights abuses, & demanding transparency & accountability.

Bulawayo proportional representation MP Jasmine Toffa (Citizens Coalition for Change) said the Bill was being crafted at a time when people in places like Bulawayo were not given the opportunity to air their views on its provisions.

