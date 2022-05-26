Undocumented Zimbo Thief In SA Jailed 6yrs Over Railway Infrastructure

By A Correspondent- Reports coming from South Africa confirm that an undocumented Zimbabwean immigrant Petros Vingiran has been sentenced to six years in prison for stealing railway infrastructure belonging to Transnet.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson in Gauteng, Lumka Mahanjana, Vingiran was found in October 2021 by security details stealing railway bearings, valued at R132 000 and they alerted police officers who came and effected the arrest.

The Pretoria Regional Court, sentenced a Zimbabwean national, Petros Vingiran(26), to six years direct imprisonment for stealing locomotive bearings, valued at R132000, that belonged to Transnet in October 2021.

“Prosecutor Dru Ramsamy, asked the court to impose a prescribed minimum sentence, because of the effects this type of offence has in the community, as money that is supposed to be spent on developing communities, is now spent on replacing the damaged items and tightening security. Vingiran had no regards for the laws of the country over and above being an illegal immigrant.” She was quoted saying

