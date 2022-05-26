Zanu PF Gone In 10 Years- Wiwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Hard-hitting Citizens’ Coalition For Change deputy chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has declared that Zanu PF will no longer be existing in 10 years.

The tough-talking politician believes the former revolutionary party does not have what it takes to revive the economy.

“Please get this prophecy from me correctly and please mark it for reference if it turns out not to be.

Like its oppressive predecessor, the Rhodesian Front of Ian Smith, ZANU PF will not be in existence in the coming 10 years.

Please mark this prophecy,” Hon Sikhala wrote on Twitter.

