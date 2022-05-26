Zanu PF Hero-worships Linda Masarira

By- Zanu PF has hero-worshipped gender activist-cum-politician Linda Masarira for “refusal to be intimidated”.

The praises of Masarira were hipped on her by the ruling party’s information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi.

This is after Masarira had vigorously exchanged words on social media with Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on Zanu PF’s position on sanctions and the current economic woes.

Masarira, also a member of the Zanu PF aligned opposition political parties grouping POLAD defends the ruling party’s sanctions position.

Mugwadi, Wednesday, featured Linda on his Facebook page, saying she was resilient.

Posted Mugwadi:

On this Africa Day, I chose to celebrate the beauty of our African Queens, sisters & mothers & their natural skin. Hats off to a woman of virtue, who refuse to be intimidated by those using various chemicals to color their complexion.

Hello African Woman! Like her @lilomatic

