ZEC Announces The Closure Of Voter Registration

By- THe Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC has announced the closing dates for voters’ registration.

In a statement, ZEC said the voters’ roll shall be closed on the 30th of this May to pave the way for the delimitation exercise set to begin on 1 June.

Below is the statement by ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba stating that the delimitation process shall continue into the culmination of the drafting of a preliminary report or until 31 December 2022, whichever occurs first. Reads part of the notice in a government Gazette of 24 May 2022:

For the purpose of the boundary delimitation, the voters roll shall be deemed to be closed on 30 May 2022, voter registration shall, however, remain open for purposes of any by-elections that may become necessary and the 2023 general elections. A voters roll inspection exercise shall be conducted on dates to be notified and thereafter the Commission shall issue a notice specifying the national and provincial voter population figures to be used for purposes of the boundary delimitation exercise. The Commission shall, so far as is practicable, entertain representations from voters, political parties and Other interested persons and bodies at national, provincial and district level through the various committees that have been established at each level. The commission shall establish a toll tree line to hear and receive representation from members of the public.

