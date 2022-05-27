ZimEye
Now at Telone. Riot Police is beating students because they threatened to launch a massive demonstration against the exorbitant fees hikes. Hundreds have been denied entrance into the College and 4 have been arrested. #fakapressure Students are tired yet. #FeesMustFall pic.twitter.com/MkOf3jQNY6— BORIS (@BorisCde) May 27, 2022
