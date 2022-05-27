Chamisa Mobilses Against Pomona Corruption

By-Nelwon Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change has said they are planning to stage a demonstration against the Zanu PF corruption in the Pomona dumpsite tender.

CCC secretary-general Charlton Hwende said they were in the process of organising the demonstration.

CCC posted on Twitter:

The Pomona stinking Deal must be Stopped. Complaining here on Twitter without taking action is not going to stop these thieves from stealing from us. All companies currently paying the $50 per load must stop & we must visit Pomona Dump site as citizens to chase away the looters.

