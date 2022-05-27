Man Leaves Own Son At Accident Scene

By A Correspondent- A local transporter left his son at the scene of an accident as collateral security as he went to find money to compensate for the damage he had caused.

Evidence Hamamiti rammed into a house in Ushewokunze just after midnight after his vehicle was hit from behind by another speeding motorist who appeared to be drunk.

Speaking to H-Metro, Hamamiti said he was glad to be alive as the impact of the crash had forced him off the road. He said:

I saw a car which wanted to overtake me. It was a twin cab, a government vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle did not notice that there was an oncoming kombi.

So, he went on to hit my truck and also the kombi.

The impact forced me off the road, the trouble causer appeared to be drunk as he was helped to stand by a lady, whom he claimed was his wife.

I left my child as assurance I was working out a plan to find money to repair the damaged place.

We contacted the house owner and he said he is yet to assess the damage but there are tenants there.

He said that the owner of the house advised him to fix the damaged part. Added Hamamiti:

However, this morning they called me saying that they want to come over to my place. Probably, they are bringing my child but at the moment I am running around together with my wife.-HMetro

