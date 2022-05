Mwonzora Rules Out Talks With Chamisa

Spread the love

By-MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has dismissed any possibilities of joining the Nelson Chamisa’s CCC.

Mwonzora told Zimeye.com in an exclusive interview Friday that he was not planning to talk to Chamisa.

There are rumours that Mwonzora wants to join Chamisa and form a formidable force ahead of next year’s elections.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...