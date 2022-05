Mwonzora’s Alleged Lover Speaks Out

By-A lady allegedly having a s*xual relationship with MDC T leader Douglas Mwonzora has denied the allegations.

Responding to the allegations in an exclusive interview with Zimeye.com Friday, Fungai Gumbu said the allegations were meant to tarnish the image of the opposition leader.

Reports are making rounds on social media alleging that Mwonzora was in extra-marital affairs with female party members, including Gumbu.

