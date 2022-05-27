Mwonzora’s Clears Air On S*x, Chamisa Coalition Allegations

By- MDC T leader Douglas Mwonzora denied allegations that he had extra-marital affairs and also ruled out any plans to form a coalition with CCC.

Responding to the allegations in an exclusive interview with Zimeye.com Friday, Mwonzora said the sexual allegations were malicious.

Reports are making rounds on social media alleging that Mwonzora was in extra-marital affairs with his female party members.

Mwonzora has also dismissed any possibilities of joining Nelson Chamisa’s CCC.

He said that he was not planning to talk to Chamisa.

There are rumours that Mwonzora wants to join Chamisa and form a formidable force ahead of next year’s elections.

