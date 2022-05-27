Police Disrupt TelOne Students’ Protest

Spread the love

By- Anti-riot police on Friday disrupted a peaceful protest by disgruntled Telone students.

Armed with button sticks and tear gas, the police violently stormed the students gathered at TelOne Showground premises, intending to petition the school authorities.

They beat up the protest organisers before taking away their cell phones.

The disgruntled students wanted to state-controlled telecommunications regulator to review downwards fees the learners were paying.

The said Telone recently increased the fees astronomically, leaving them vulnerable.

Below were also some of the students’ concerns they wanted TelOne to attend to:

The new tuition fee is unaffordable by almost all the students since many of our parents work here in Zimbabwe and are paid in RTGS less than even 250USD per month

2.Learning conditions at Telone do not meet or match the new tuition fees

i) no wifi or internet connection in classrooms

ii) Poor library without telecommunications resources

iii) Almost 3 quarters of the students are doing online lessons which require an extra fee from students for data

iv) Poor laboratory without standard telecommunications resources

v)Even if you check their circular(sent above) on top it is stating that 01 May 2021 , then again it says 01 May 2022

last but not least the stamp on their(TCFL) circular is saying 01 May 2021

:They are Confused and don’t know what they are doing!

FeesMustFall

#Tajamuka#

BoycottingTCFLExams

WeWillNotBeSilencedAnymore

TeamAnonymous

Viva_Peace_My_Commrades

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...