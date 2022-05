President Chamisa’s Yellow Revolution Invades Binga

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa will address a victory celebration rally in Binga.

According to CCC, President Chamisa will be at Siabuwa Business Centre, Binga on Saturday.

“We’re in Binga this Saturday for a victory celebration rally.

Speaker: Change Champion in Chief

@nelsonchamisa

Venue: Siabuwa Business Centre

Date: 28 May 2022,” CCC said in a statement.

Time: 11am – 5pm

