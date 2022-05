Watch Riot Police Beating Up TelOne Students

By- Anti-riot police on Friday disrupted a peaceful protest by disgruntled Telone students.

Armed with button sticks and tear gas, the police violently stormed the students gathered at TelOne Showground premises, intending to petition the school authorities.

They beat up the protest organisers before taking away their cell phones.

