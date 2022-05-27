ZANU PF Youths At Morogoro

Yesterday ZANU PF youths visiting Tanzania spent the day in Morogoro area where most ZIPRA the likes of the late Foreign Affairs minister SB Moyo trained.

In a statement, ZANU PF says: “As Zimbabwe we respect Tanzania because thats where the likes of our President ED Mnangagwa pioneered their first military camp in 1963 at Bagamoyo.



“Among some of the prominent revolutionaries who passed through Bagamoyo were former Mozambique presidents Joaquim Chissano and Samora Machel…”

