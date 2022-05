Desperate Zanu PF Blocks President Chamisa From Attending Chief Mabhikwa Funeral

Spread the love

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader @nelsonchamisa has been blocked from paying condolences to the family of Chief Mabhikwa in Matebeleland.

The police and other security officers stopped Chamisa from getting out of his car when he got to the homestead.

It is unAfrican to do that https://t.co/UVhljDtGsL

https://chat.whatsapp.com/D921cudXMipL3vDoCi2NWO

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...