President Chamisa Blasts Cowards

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa has slammed bullies and cowards…

According to the CCC leader, cowards are arrogant, violent and pompous.

“COWARDS ARE BULLIES.

WEAK PEOPLE ARE GENERALLY VIOLENT. INADEQUATE PEOPLE ARE POMPOUS.

CHEAP PEOPLE ARE PROUD.

WICKED PEOPLE ARE VINDICTIVE.

LOSING PEOPLE INTIMIDATE & THREATEN.

IGNORANT PEOPLE ARE ARROGANT.

GREEDY PEOPLE ARE CORRUPT.

HAPPY FRIDAY,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

