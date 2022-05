Tragedy As Soccer Star Collapses, Dies

Former Mighty Warriors and Harare City player Aldiglade Bhamu has died.

She was 34.

Bhamu was admitted at a local hospital in Harare a few days ago after collapsing at home.

The midfielder passed on this Thursday.

Bhamu was part of the Mighty Warriors squad that featured at the 2016 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

She also played for Mufokose Queens in the National Women’s League.- ZBC News

