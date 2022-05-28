ZUPCO Hikes Fares
28 May 2022
The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has announced new fares effective 1 June 2022.
For buses, the fares have been raised to $140 from $80 (1 – 20km), $180 from $100 (21 – 30km) and $220 from $120 (31 – 40km).
Passengers who use ZUPCO commuter omnibuses (kombis) will fork out $220 for distances of 1 – 20km, and $260 for distances between 21km and 30km. The previous fares were $100 and $120 respectively.
|Route
|Old Commuter Fares (ZWL$)
|New Commuter Fares (ZWL$)
|BUSES
|1 – 20km
|80
|140
|21 – 30km
|100
|180
|31 – 40km
|120
|220
|COMMUTER OMNIBUSES (KOMBIS)
|1 – 20km
|100
|220
|21 – 30km
|120
|260