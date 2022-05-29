“ED Vows To Deal With Land Barons”. Fact Or Utter Nonsense?

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to deal with land barons who have been illegally parcelling residential and business stands to members of the public.

The issue of land barons has been topical for years with reports saying they get protection from political elites who will be using the barons to solicit votes during elections.

Over the years, hundreds of families were left homeless after local government authorities razed down their houses that were allegedly built on undesignated sites or built on land that had been illegally acquired while some had not been approved by authorities.

The desperate home seekers lose both their hard-earned money and the land they would have bought.

Speaking while addressing residents of Glenview 3, a suburb in Harare, the president condemned land barons assuring residents that no one is above the law adding that those running illegal housing cooperatives will be brought to book.

