Just In: Zanu PF MP Dies In Car Accident

Spread the love

BREAKING – ZANU PF Gokwe-Kabuyuni MP, Hon Leonard Chikomba has died.

He was 67.

ZANU PF Midlands Provincial Chairperson, Senator Larry Mavima said Hon Chikomba died in a car accident this evening, some 20 kilometres from Chitekete on his way home from a party meeting in Gweru.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...