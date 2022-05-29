Mnangagwa Rewards Top Mugabe Coup Junta

By- President Emerson Mnangagwa has granted a state-assisted funeral for the late Major General Godfrey Chanakira, who was the Permanent Secretary in the Office of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Chanakira was a serving soldier during the November 2017 coup that toppled the late President Robert Mugabe.

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Regis Chikowore announced Friday that Mnangagwa had given Chanakira a state-assisted funeral.

He said:

. . . please note that further to His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa’s condolence message to the Chanakira family, His Excellency has in the same breath directed that the late Major General be granted a State-assisted funeral.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Chanakira died at West End Hospital in Harare on Thursday after suffering from a heart condition.

In his condolence message on Friday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the late Maj Gen (Rtd) Chanakira will be remembered for his selfless service to the country. He said:

He will be remembered for the great sacrifices he made for his beloved country alongside other war veterans, past and present, during the period of the armed liberation struggle, for exemplary service in the Zimbabwe National Army, and for his action-oriented leadership in the civil service.

The decorated soldier will be sorely missed by all of us for his different roles in the attainment of our country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and for being such a great patriot.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Chanakira’s Chimurenga name was Garikai Musavengana.

He joined the liberation struggle in 1975, followed by a professional career in the army where he rose through the ranks from Private in 1980 to Major General in 2017.

