Parliament Wants PV Sibanda For Vice President

By-Norton Lawmaker Temba Mliswa has suggested that President Emerson Mnangagwa retire the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, Philip Valerio Sibanda and appoint him the Vice President.

Mliswa posted on Twitter making the suggestion:

Hon Ndebele raised in Parliament the issue of the vacant Vice President seat. Isn’t this a disenfranchising of representation for the people of Matebeleland. The Unity Accord is clear about this position. Are there no candidates or what? Retire General PV Sibanda & make him VP!

The position of the second vice President fell vacant in March last year after Mnangagwa fired Kembo Mohadi for sleeping with female subordinates.

