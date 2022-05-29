Zanu PF Activists Abduct CCC Supporter

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC deputy chairperson Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala has called for the immediate release of Moreblessing Ali who was abducted by known Zanu PF agents two days ago.

Hon Sikhala condemned the persecution of citizens by the Harare regime.

… my sister who lives in Chitungwiza is missing since two days ago hanzi akarohwa nevanhu ve Zanu of and was taken away.

Moreblessing Ali is her name.

We are all despairing. We need 2 knw where they dumped her. The Chisango brothers of Nyatsime are the ones who forced her into their vehicle & disappeared her.

£5000 reward has been tabled by Zimbabweans of good standing in UK 2anyone who can provide information abt her whereabouts.

Mobby as she is popularly known here in Chitungwiza is still unknown where she was taken to after her assault & forced into a motor vehicle by ZANU PF supporters in Nyatsime.

I hear one of the culprits was arrested.

Throughout the day 2day,citizens in the company of the police,senior citizens, Cllrs &MPs went into search for Mobby in Nyatsime.

The mission did not yield any clue of her whereabouts.

The police later dismissed 100s of pple promising to inform them of any developments.

