Binga A Totally Forgotten Area- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Binga area has been neglected for decades by the Zanu regime, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

President Chamisa addressed thousands of CCC at the party’s victory celebration rally in Binga.

Binga community has atrocious roads, just like all rural areas in the country.

“BINGA IS SO UNDERDEVELOPED, FORGOTTEN & NEGLECTED.

The roads are vicious and bad.Just like all other rural areas in Zimbabwe..bad roads,no networks,no schools, no hospitals & poverty everywhere. But the people are loving.

The MPs are trying their best. My heart is just sore. Let’s fix it. A New Great ZIMBABWE loading,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

CCC also posted on Twitter:

“Binga is one of the forgotten districts in the country despite its leading treasures in tourism & wildlife resources. The Change Champion in Chief

@nelsonchamisa

pledged to transform

the local people’s lives through a Sustainable & Modernisation Agenda for Real Transformation.”

