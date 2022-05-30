ZimEye
We are not going to stand in akimbo whilst ZANU PF elements abduct, torture, assault and maim ordinary citizens for supporting the people's movement, @CCCZimbabwe. No one has monopoly of violence! If Moreblessing Ali is not released, we will take our anger to ED doorstep! pic.twitter.com/ZO1TGci0Vd— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) May 30, 2022
