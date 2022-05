CCC Names And Shames Zanu PF Activist Who Abducted Moreblessing Ali

By-The CCC deputy chairman, Job Sikhala, has named and shamed a Zanu PF activist who abducted his party member Moreblessing Ali.

Ali was abducted at the weekend in Beatrice, her home area.

The abductor, who has also been identified by the Zimbabwe Republic Police as Pius Jambo, is a notorious Zanu PF activist in Beatrice.

Sikhala said that the police should not only issue a statement but arrest Jambo.

https://twitter.com/PoliceZimbabwe/status/1531317213390684160/photo/1

